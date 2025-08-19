3 One-Hit Wonders That Topped the Country Charts

Many one-hit wonders find their way to the top of the charts, and that’s certainly true for country music, where songs by Rhett Akins, Heartland, and Chad Brock all took the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs Chart.

“Don’t Get Me Started” by Rhett Akins

Now best known as Thomas Rhett’s dad, Rhett Akins had a country music career years before his son.

“Don’t Get Me Started” was the lead single off of Akins’ sophomore album, Somebody New. The one-hit wonder spent 21 weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart, and even topped the chart for one of those weeks.

After its release, Akins put out four more LPs, most recently Down South in 2008. While he had a total of 15 songs on the Hot Country Songs track throughout his career, Akins’ only No. 1 as a solo artist remains the 1996 song.

He did, however, find immense success as a songwriter, penning tunes for his son, as well as artists including Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean.

“I Loved Her First” by Heartland

Heartland’s debut single, “I Loved Her First”, is a country one-hit wonder that’s become synonymous with the father-daughter dance at weddings. After its 2006 release, “I Loved Her First” spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 34. The song did even better on the Hot Country Songs chart, spending 23 weeks on the ranking, and peaking at No. 1.

When Heartland’s next five singles failed to make it into the Top 40, several members left the band, and little was heard from them again.

“Everything we did was compared to ‘I Loved Her First’. We couldn’t win,” Charles Crawford, the fiddler, acoustic guitarist, and backing vocalist of Heartland, told Pro Country Music. “I don’t regret a thing. For a short time, I got to do what many people can only dream of.”

“Yes!” by Chad Brock

Finally, “Yes!”, the title track off of Chad Brock’s sophomore album, was a great success for the singer. The 2000 track spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 22. Over on the Hot Country Songs chart, “Yes!” spent three weeks at the No. 1 position, spending a total of 36 weeks on the chart.

“All the way [on a bus] out west, we worked up ‘Yes!”, Brock told Pro Country Music. “We had to play it three times that night. People lost their minds. The second time we played it, they were already singing it back to me. We got a board tape made. When we got back to Nashville, I walked into the office and told the label, ‘Here’s your hit.’”

After “Yes!”, Brock didn’t have another hit. He released a third album, III, in 2001, but it did not chart. He put out singles the following year, but was not able to find success with them. After he stopped releasing music, Brock, a former pro wrestler, became a disc jockey.

In 2024, however, he told Pro Country Music that he was back in the studio himself.

“Life is ups and downs, ebbs and flows, but you can’t quit,” he said. “I wasn’t done. God wasn’t through with me. I’m coming back and doing what I love to do. I’m 61 years old, and I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve just got a white goatee now. I get to be the Chad Brock that I’ve always wanted to be, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

