3 One-Hit Wonders Who Hit No. 1 in the Late 1990s That We Still Stan

Okay, picture this: It’s the late 1990s, and everything is right with the world. You’re not stressed by Y2K, and 9/11 is years in the future. All you have to wonder about is whether the Chicago Bulls are going to win another NBA championship or if grunge will ever come back.

Life was good back then. Below, we wanted to prove it. We wanted to showcase three one-hit wonders from the late 90s that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. When one-hit wonders meet the top of the Hot 100, and it’s the late 90s—you gotta celebrate that trifecta!

“MMMBop” by Hanson from ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ (1997)

When the Oklahoma-born brother trio known as Hanson hit the scene in the late 90s, people didn’t really know what to do. Was this the new Jackson 5? Were they about the take over the Earth with catchy music like their 1997 hit, “MMMBop”? It was all very unclear. But what was clear was that their sticky single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made a huge impact, even if they are considered one-hit wonders today.

“Macarena” by Los Del Rio from ‘Fiesta Macarena’ (1996)

Speaking of huge impact, this track not only created a No. 1 hit in the mid-to-late 90s, but it also created a dance craze sensation. Millions of people knew how to do the “Macarena”—in fact, millions still do. That’s how indelible this song, dance, and musical movement were. Hold on, we need to do some dancing before we move on…!

“Lately” by Divine from ‘Fairy Tales’ (1998)

The late 90s were a hotbed for great R&B music, particularly when it came to one-hit wonders. And Divine, with their blissful yet thoughtful vocal harmonies, were at the center of it all in 1998 thanks to their beautiful No. 1 hit single, “Lately”. If you put it on today, it’s almost like wrapping yourself in a warm blanket of music. Try it and remember just what it was that made the late 90s so magical!

