These 4 Country Songs From 2017 Sound Even Better Today

One of the tests of a great country song is how it sounds years later. Some songs have their time, and then fade into oblivion. And some are so good, we still want to listen to them long after they first came out. These four country songs all came out in 2017, but sound even better today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt wrote “Body Like A Back Road” with Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne. The song, on Hunt’s sophomore Southside album, became a massive crossover hit, breaking a new Billboard record by staying at the top of the charts for 34 weeks. It became a hit on the pop charts as well.

“Body Like A Back Road” says, “Body like a back road, drivin’ with my eyes closed / I know every curve like the back of my hand / Doin’ 15 in a 30, I ain’t in no hurry / I’ma take it slow just as fast as I can.”

“Meant To Be” by Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha

“Meant To Be” by Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha also broke records. The song, on Rexha’s All Your Fault: Pt. 2 EP, topped Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road”. It became the longest reign at the top of the charts, with 35 weeks.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard wrote “Meant To Be” with Rexha, Josh Miller, and David Garcia. The song says, “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be / Baby, just let it be / If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be / Baby, just let it be / So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me? / See where this thing goes / If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be / Baby, if it’s meant to be.“

“Every Little Thing” by Carly Pearce

“Every Little Thing” is Carly Pearce’s debut single, also becoming her first No. 1 hit. Written by Pearce, Emily Shackleton, and Busbee, the song is the title track of her freshman album.

The reflective song says, “The scent that you left on my pillow / The sound of your heartbeat with mine / The look in your eyes like a window / The taste of your kiss soaked in wine / Every little thing / I remember every little thing / The high, the hurt, the shine, the sting / Of every little thing.”

The song was inspired by a painful break-up Pearce had recently endured.

“I wrote ‘Every Little Thing’ about a guy who really, really broke my heart a few years ago,” Pearce tells The Boot. “If you’ve experienced loss in any capacity, you know what it feels like to be in those moments of feeling like you really cannot go on without this person. And also, I wrote it to share that, in a relationship, it’s a roller coaster ride of good and bad. And you kind of deal with both of those when you’re with somebody.”

“Losing Sleep” by Chris Young

Chris Young wrote “Losing Sleep” with Chris DeStefano and Josh Hoge. The song is the title track of Young’s seventh studio album, and his tenth No. 1 single.

The romantic song says, “Fall into me, let me breathe the air you breathe / I can take you anywhere you wanna be / When it comes to us, every single touch is something special / When we’re wrapped up in those sheets / Yeah, we’re winning when we’re losing / When we’re losing sleep.”

Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images