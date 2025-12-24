3 One-Hit Wonders With Music Videos That Are So 2000s

Now that we have a little bit of distance, the specific feel and vibe that the 2000s offered pop culture is clearer. If you close your eyes, you can imagine the baggy clothes, the pop-punk music, the Taco Bell wrappers, and those proto-MP3 players that could only hold 4 songs. Ah, those were the days. We didn’t know how good we had it back then, did we?

Below, we wanted to explore the 2000s in all its cultural glory via its music videos. The decade was saturated in great vids—just ask MTV’s popular show, Total Request Live. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders with music videos that are just so 2000s.

“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains Of Wayne from ‘Welcome Interstate Managers’ (2003)

An alternative rock song about your friend’s mom? Could you get more 2000s than this? Well, I guess if you had a Chalupa in one hand and Carson Daly’s picture in another. Either way, this track just feels like the 2000s. It’s a lot like one of those goofy teenager movies—American Pie or Road Trip. And outside of being relatable to teenage boys, it’s also just a great, well-composed song.

“Butterfly” by Crazy Town from ‘The Gift Of Game’ (2000)

In the 2000s, there was something happening in the world of musical fusion. The world just wasn’t being reserved for restaurant cuisine. Indeed, bands like Crazy Town were putting together musical genres like rock and rap to create something new. Complete with DJ scratches and catchy lyricism, this track was a hit in the 2000s and in many ways sums up the adventurous decade today.

“1234” by Feist from ‘The Reminder’ (2007)

In the 2000s, a commercial could make you a star among one-hit wonders, and that’s just what happened to Canadian artist Feist, whose song “1234” showed up in an Apple ad and made her a sensation. The track is bright, fun, and supremely catchy. Today, the song lives on in places like Sesame Street and our hearts, and it hasn’t gotten old at all.

