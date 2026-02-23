3 One-Word Classic Rock Albums From 1969 That We Still Stan

It’s hard to say, but there may be no more important year in the history of rock music than 1969. If art imitates life, then there was much to draw from during that time period, both beautiful and traumatic. And when it came to rock music, all that and more found its way into the songs.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three incredible albums that came out and rocked the world in 1969 (pun intended). Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock albums from 1969 that we still totally stan today.

‘Tommy’ by The Who (1969)

It might not first come to mind when you think of the most important or even the best classic rock albums of all time, but if you listen to it track for track, Tommy by The Who is an example of a perfect record and one worth honoring at any opportunity. It’s compelling, dramatic, and unique. It offers memorable characters, interesting ideas, and much, much more. In the world of rock, there are so many concept albums. And so many of them are simply horrible. But that’s because they are all trying to catch up to Tommy, which is an impossible task.

‘Stand!’ by Sly And The Family Stone (1969)

You might not know it, but Sly And The Family Stone has contributed in major ways to your life’s soundtrack. They’re one of those bands that has written and recorded more songs that have influenced your life than you realize. Stevie Wonder is another of those acts, along with Ray Charles. For evidence of this, just check out Stand! by Sly and company. The LP includes songs like the title track, “I Want To Take You Higher”, and “Everyday People”. That’s the groundwork for a greatest hits album!

‘Santana’ by Santana (1969)

When a seminal rock outfit releases their debut LP and it includes incredible tracks, it must be noted on lists like this. Example No. 1 of this is Santana by Santana. The album that introduced the Bay Area-based six-string player to the world, the record includes excellent songs like “Evil Ways”. Shortly after the release of the album, Santana made waves at Woodstock and released his follow-up, Abraxas. What a time to be alive!

Photo by Luciano Viti/Getty Images