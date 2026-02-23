US Hockey Team Celebrates Olympic Gold With This Toby Keith Classic

Known for red-meat patriotic anthems like “Made in America,” Toby Keith didn’t merely pay lip service to his country. In the early 2000s, the “Big Dog Daddy” frequently traveled to the Middle East to perform for those deployed there with the U.S. military. Over the course of his illustrious career, Keith completed 11 USO tours, performing for more than 230,000 service members in 18 countries. Two years have passed since the “American Soldier” hitmaker died at age 62 after battling stomach cancer for more than two years. No doubt, if he were still around, Keith would positively swell with pride over the U.S. men’s hockey team’s triumphant Olympic gold medal win Sunday (Feb. 22). But he was there in spirit as the players belted one of his timeless hits in the locker room post victory.

Videos by American Songwriter

Gold Medalists Pay Tribute to Toby Keith

Earlier this month, the United States’ best and brightest athletes headed to Milan, Italy, to represent the red, white and blue in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Ahead of the Feb. 22 closing ceremony, the U.S. men’s hockey team outlasted northern rival Canada in overtime to claim the gold medal.

The 2-1 triumph marked the U.S.’s first gold medal in the sport since 1980’s “Miracle on Ice,” when the scrappy Americans took down the heavily favored Soviet Union in a 4-3 upset.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2008, a Mortar Attack Halts Toby Keith’s USO Concert in Afghanistan]

Almost immediately, video footage began circulating on social media of the ecstatic Olympic champions’ postgame locker room celebration, where they exuberantly sang Toby Keith’s 2002 hit “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).”

Jumping up and down, the players sang along to Keith’s unmistakable tone blaring over the speakers. Hey Uncle Sam, put your name at the top of his list / And the Statue of Liberty started shakin’ her fist / And the eagle will fly man, it’s gonna be hell / When you hear mother freedom start ringin’ her bell.

The men’s victory completed an Olympic sweep for U.S. hockey, with the women also defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday (Feb. 19).

Toby Keith would’ve loved to see USA win gold in women’s & men’s hockey — lynz (@lynziekate) February 22, 2026

While undoubtedly a remarkable moment for the U.S., many country fans couldn’t help but wish that the 14-time ACM Award winner were still here to witness it.

“Toby Keith would’ve loved to see USA win gold in women’s and men’s hockey,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Featured image by M. Caulfield/WireImage