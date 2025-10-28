3 Southern Rock Songs From 1969 We’ll Probably Love Forever

There is something deep and guttural about Southern rock music. While traditional rock feels like a city with a nice highway system, the sub-genre of southern rock feels more jungly, swampy. Like the humidity just ramped up, and the flies have started buzzing around us. But that’s why we love it. It’s thick. You can sink your teeth into it. On top of that, it seems that the further back you go, the thicker and more rough the sounds get—in the best of ways. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to highlight three decades-old Southern rock tracks from 1969 that we adore today. Indeed, these are three southern rock songs from 1969 we’ll love forever!

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’ (1969)

This is the southern rock song that both decries war and those who avoid it because they’re rich. With this track, Creedence Clearwater Revival created the ultimate protest southern rock track. As a result, it continues to ring out through the ages. Why do the less fortunate always man the front lines? That’s what CCR wanted to know—and what they asked loudly.

“Trouble No More” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘The Allman Brothers Band’ (1969)

Originally recorded by Muddy Waters in 1955, The Allman Brothers Band got their hooks into this track some 14 years later for their 1969 self-titled debut LP release. Bringing shrieking guitars and warm, troubled vocals to the traditional blues song, The Allman Brothers proved yet again why their sound and style will forever ring out through the ages. It’s timeless.

“LA-Memphis-Tyler” by Dale Hawkins from ‘LA, Memphis & Tyler, Texas’ (1969)

Born on a plantation in Louisiana, Dale Hawkins went on to become a musician. In 1969, he released his album, LA, Memphis & Tyler, Texas, named after the places where he recorded his tunes. And the opening song from that rough, rugged, and entertaining LP is the title track, “LA-Memphis-Tyler”. On it, the man who helped define swamp rock pays tribute to the southern America where he honed his thick, sticky chops.

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images