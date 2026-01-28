3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1967 That Are Still Fantastic Today

What was it like to be alive in 1967? These days, you hear so much about the decade. All the change that took place, both the music and everything else around it. What vibrancy, what a challenge that must have all been to artists and even everyday folks.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from 1967 that caught the ear of many a music fan, a trio of tracks that were known by their one-word titles and for their sonic power. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1967 that are fantastic.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin from ‘I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You’ (1967)

When this song comes on the radio, you instantly know what it is. It’s one of those songs that is supremely recognizable. The guitar riff to begin, Aretha Franklin’s power station of a voice, booming like lightning bolts. “Respect”, while not originally a Franklin song (it was written by Otis Redding), has certainly become synonymous with the incredible vocalist. Whether she’s spelling it out or singing out loud, you’d better listen to the message.

“Darlin’” by The Beach Boys from ‘Wild Honey’ (1967)

The Beach Boys were as much about a feeling as it was about any song or member of the California-born group. With vocal harmonies and a vibe that felt like you were basking in the sun, the family group made an impact on the culture unlike any other. And on “Darlin’”, The Beach Boys showcase that signature urgent sense of fun that made them famous.

“Reflections” by Diana Ross & The Supremes from ‘Reflections’ (1967)

This Motown song includes a lot of musical history. It’s the first single release credited to Diana Ross & The Supremes (not just The Supremes). It’s also one of the last to be written by writing outfit Holland–Dozier–Holland before they left Motown and one of the last to feature vocalist Florence Ballard before she left the band later in 1967. Musically, the track has that vibrant Motown feel and on it Ross shines in the spotlight. No wonder it hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images