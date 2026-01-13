3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1972 That Are Timeless

Do you ever imagine yourself in another era? Do you ever think about what it would be like if you somehow showed up in a decade some 50 years ago? What would you wear, what would you do, where would you go? But most importantly: what music would you listen to?

Below, we wanted to explore three songs from 1972 that we would seek out immediately. Whether live, on vinyl, or some other format, we would look for these classic rock songs from the time period that we adore. Indeed, these are three timeless one-word classic rock songs from 1972.

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder from ‘Talking Book’ (1972)

It’s always incredible when an artist can combine music that lasts throughout the ages and lyrics that spark thought and intrigue all at once. Sure, it can be easy to deliver an important idea. Sure, many people have stumbled on melodies that move. But to put the two together? Difficult stuff. But that’s just what Stevie Wonder did on this timeless track. It’s funky and hits you in the gut, but it also warns you not to always believe everything you don’t understand. Beware superstitions!

“Ben” by Michael Jackson from ‘Ben’ 1972)

When music fans think of Michael Jackson, it’s often his pop music from the 1980s that comes to mind. Or it’s the family band, The Jackson 5, that jumps to your memory. But then there’s the 1972 solo album Jackson released that includes the title tune, “Ben”. We challenge you to find a more beautiful recording, a purer voice. The talent in Jackson is undeniable and has been ever since he was walking. This song hits your heart like a poem.

“Superfly” by Curtis Mayfield from ‘Superfly’ (1972)

We go from the sentimental to the strutting. Indeed, Curtis Mayfield knows how to put together a track, especially one that gets your hips swaying and your confidence rising through the roof. If you’re ever feeling down about yourself, let Mayfield’s music lift you up. Yes, “Superfly” is one of those songs that gives you energy. Released for the movie soundtrack of the same name, it simply slaps.

