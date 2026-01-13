Harry Styles Returning to Madison Square Garden With 2026 Residency

Getting his start on The X Factor, Harry Styles found himself in the famous pop group One Direction. Although eliminated as a solo artist in the competition, his harmony with the rest of the group led them to sell over 70 million albums, win nearly 200 awards, and gain a net worth of over $1 billion. But eventually, One Direction decided to go a different direction when the band went on a hiatus. Since that moment, Styles has released three studio albums and helmed his Love On Tour series. Having taken a break over the last few years, it seems that Styles was ready to get back to the spotlight with a residency at the world-famous Madison Square Garden.

Videos by American Songwriter

For fans of Styles, the last three years have been complete silence from the artist. Although keeping fans updated about his life, his career took somewhat of a back seat. The last album he released was Harry’s House in 2022. The last role he had in a film was in 2022 in My Policeman.

While fans believed Styles would continue the silence into 2026, they were shocked when reports suggested that the singer would be performing at Madison Square Garden. The last time Styles took the stage at MSG was in 2022. He helmed a sold-out residency that included 15 nights.

Harry Styles Believes “We Belong Together”

Thanks to his concerts during the Love On Tour series, MSG placed a banner of Styles in the rafters to commemorate his shows. The banner sits beside icons like Elton John and Billy Joel. For those wondering, when constructing a concert at MSG, the venue can hold over 22,000 people.

With 2026 just starting, the year is shaping up to be a major moment in the music industry. As stars continue to announce tours, it appears that Styles is finished being away from the stage and fans. Just a few weeks ago, the singer posted a video about the Reggio Emilia show. At the end of the video, the phrase “We Belong Together” flashed on the screen.

Although just speculation, with Styles sharing the video and a website called webelongtogether.com, fans believe that the singer’s next project will share the same name.

While only time will reveal what Styles plans for 2026, with rumors circulating and fans getting excited, one thing is clear – Styles’ return to MSG signals that a new chapter in his career is about to begin.





(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.