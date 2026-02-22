3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1992 That Honor Grunge

If today, as you look in the mirror, holding your throwback Walkman, you identify as a grunge music fan, then if you ever get your hands on a time machine, please make sure to go back to the year 1992. For you, it would be like finding the end of the rainbow and seeing that glorious pot of gold.

Here below, we wanted to prove that very point. We wanted to highlight three tracks from 1992 that showcase both grunge’s magnetism and its influence. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1992 that honor grunge.

“Would?” by Alice In Chains from ‘Dirt’ (1992)

Just as grunge music was breaking into the mainstream, the rockers of Seattle experienced tragedy. One of their most promising stars, Andrew Wood, died of a drug overdose. It rocked the local scene. The band Temple Of The Dog was created in his honor. And Alice In Chains wrote the song “Would?” to honor Wood. The heavy offering both pays tribute to the late singer and it displays AIC’s supreme talent. Dark and brooding, they’re compelling and enrapturing. As soon as that bass line comes in—ooh, you know you’re in for it!

“Plush” by Stone Temple Pilots from ‘Core’ (1992)

When it comes to grunge, outside of the Pacific Northwest, San Diego is the unofficial capital. That’s the city where Stone Temple Pilots come from. And while the band is known for heavy rock riffs and bold rhythms, the band boasts several songs that are just simply sticky, catchy. They’re songs you want to sing along to as you shower or bake cookies. You find yourself swirling in the buzzy melodies and it’s terrific. Grunge can be fun, too!

“Creep” by Radiohead from ‘Pablo Honey’ (1992)

While the British-born band Radiohead does not identify as grunge, this song could surely slide into the grunge pantheon without any trouble. It’s sad, depressed, and strung-out. It’s sung by a person who feels like he’s on the outside. He wants but cannot get. You can picture his rain-soaked clothes, his dirty jeans, and his guitar with only four strings. The funny thing is this song boasts well over one billion streams on YouTube, proving so many of us also feel like him… like creeps!

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns