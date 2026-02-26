3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1995 That Are Just Too Nostalgic

What year do you think offered the catchiest rock songs of all time? What 12-month span saw the release of the most songs that are simply the most memorable? If we had to take a guess, the year 1995 would be near or at the top of our list. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below.

We wanted to show that 1995 boasted some really great rock songs that were also really sticky. Once you heard them, you knew them. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1995 that are both so nostalgic and so memorable.

“Ironic” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

Rock fans are still debating this song today. What does it mean to be ironic? Do Alanis Morissette’s lyrics line up with the definition? In a way, it doesn’t matter one bit. What matters is that this song was all over the radio in the mid-1990s. Indeed, in many ways, Morissette defined the mid-1990s. Her voice, wailing and belting out her lyrics, is like a time capsule today. The rocker released so many memorable songs in the era. Just revisit her LP, Jagged Little Pill, to remember.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

While the brothers who fronted Oasis were seemingly always at odds in the 1990s, the band nevertheless released some very memorable songs. Perhaps first among them is the tune “Wonderwall”. What is a wonderwall? Who knows? But the acoustic-driven track is certainly memorable. People were picking up six-strings all over the world and trying to learn this song to play for their dates on Saturday night. Despite their brusque demeanor, Oasis offered poetry and great vibes in their songs.

“Lump” by The Presidents Of The United States Of America from ‘The Presidents Of The United States Of America’ (1995)

Speaking of good vibes, that’s exactly what The Presidents Of The United States Of America gave their fans in the 1990s. Whether they were singing about peaches, kitties, or lumps, the band knew how to put a smile on rock fans’ faces. Perhaps then it’s no wonder that lead vocalist Chris Ballew transitioned into kids’ music later in his career (Caspar Babypants). Indeed, PUSA’s brand of cartoonish rock had people singing their lyrics then and now.

Photo by Robin Little/Redferns