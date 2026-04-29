3 Otherworldly Songs That Turned Rock Stars Into Mythological Figures

Many musicians have hits, but some songs are so popular that they completely bend culture. If a musician is able to earn this kind of a hit, they move right past stardom and become the stuff of myth. The three rock stars below all had major mythologies surrounding them. They were so talented and era-defining that they became legends in the true sense of the word.

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“Purple Haze” — Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was nothing if not legendary. His rock star peers talk about him as if he were an otherworldly force, and we mere mortals can only look back at him in awe. Many songs helped to solidify Hendrix’s legendary status, but it was “Purple Haze” that really did the trick.

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This icon of the psychedelic era epitomized Hendrix’s charms: expert guitar work and an instantly memorable melody. Moreover, “Purple haze all in my brain / Lately things just don’t seem the same / Actin’ funny but I don’t know why / ‘Scuse me while I kiss the sky,” became lyrics that were a hallmark of Hendrix. The guitarist put his full force into this song, clinching a type of stardom reserved for a select group of unimaginable talents.

“When Doves Cry” — Prince

“When Doves Cry” is Prince’s most singular song. No one else in rock history has been able to hold a candle to this off-kilter yet danceable hit. This song took Prince from a funk, soul, and rock icon to an innovator with no parallel.

When you hear this song, you’re met with feelings of hearing something age-old. It feels like a song that’s always been around—indicative of its enduring popularity. “Maybe I’m just too demanding

Maybe I’m just like my father, too bold,” he sings in the pre-chorus, giving us an origin story of sorts. Prince was an icon for many reasons, but “When Doves Cry” made him seem like an untouchable, mythological figure in rock.

“Starman” — David Bowie

David Bowie’s “Starman” was not only a hit, but it was also a character piece for David Bowie. People began to see Bowie as the titular character, adding another persona to his lengthy list.

As an image-heavy artist, Bowie sometimes feels like an urban legend. He was too out-of-this-world to be walking around among us. That was the persona that Bowie put out there. He was a rock giant, but he always had an air of myth about him.

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