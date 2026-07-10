3 Outlaw Country Songs That Have Stood the Test of Time

When the outlaw style of country music started to emerge in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it was quite the movement. The style became a statement from some artists, who were unhappy with the direction country music as a genre was heading. The result became some of the best songs that have ever been released. These are three of the best outlaw country music songs, which have more than stood the test of time.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings

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If there is a song that defines outlaw country music, it might be “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings. Released in 1975, the song is part of Jennings’ Dreaming My Dreams album. Jennings is the sole writer of the bold country song.

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Hank, of course, is Hank Williams, a country music pioneer. When Jennings wrote “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way”, he was speaking out about how country music had evolved since Williams, and not for the better. The song says, “Somebody told me when I came to Nashville / Son, you finally got it made / Old Hank made it here, we’re all sure that you will / But I don’t think Hank done it this way, no / I don’t think Hank done it this way, okay.”

“Take This Job And Shove It” by Johnny Paycheck

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Johnny Paycheck had only one No. 1 single, and it’s “Take This Job And Shove It“. The title track of one of Paycheck’s many albums, “Take This Job And Shove It” was released in 1977. Fellow outlaw artist David Allen Coe is the sole writer of the song.

An anthem for those tired of working hard for little reward, “Take This Job And Shove It” says, “Take this job and shove it / I ain’t workin’ here no more / My woman done left and took all the reasons / I was working for / Ya better not try to stand in my way / As I’m walking out the door / Take this job and shove it / I ain’t workin’ here no more.”

“Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle

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Steve Earle wrote “Copperhead Road” by himself. Released in 1988, the song is the title track of Earle’s third studio album.

The driving beat makes “Copperhead Road” an infectious singalong song, masking at least some of its meaning. “Copperhead Road” is really about the days of making illegal moonshine. The song says, “Well him and my uncle tore that engine down / I still remember that rumblin’ sound / Well, the sheriff came around in the middle of the night / Heard mama cryin’, knew something wasn’t right / He was headed down to Knoxville with the weekly load / You could smell the whiskey burnin’ down Copperhead Road.”

Although Earle is primarily a country artist, “Copperhead Road” is his biggest rock song, peaking at No. 10. Among his most popular songs, “Copperhead Road” was not a hit at country radio when it was released.

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