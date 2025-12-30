3 Overplayed Country Songs From 1974 You Just Can’t Forget

Sometimes, radio stations will get a bit trigger-happy with certain songs. It’s understandable. If a song is popular among listeners, why not play it several times a day for weeks on end? Sadly, overplaying songs can lead listeners to get sick of them and maybe even dislike them. But no matter how overplayed the following three country songs from 1974 were (and still are, honestly), nobody can forget them. And few would want to. They’re just that good!

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

I don’t think there’s a person alive, country fan or otherwise, who can’t see why this song was so popular. Not only is it one of Dolly Parton’s most well-written tunes, but it also marked her departure from Porter Wagoner. That period of moving on and blazing her own trail would lead to one of the most successful careers in country music. And “I Will Always Love You” sounds beautiful as Parton’s country version, as well as Whitney Houston’s pop version from 1992. Parton’s version topped the Hot Country Songs chart back in 1974.

“I’m A Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings

Remember this jam from Waylon Jennings? Technically a cover, this country tune was originally written by Ray Pennington in 1967. He recorded the first version of the song, which peaked at No. 29 on the Hot Country Songs chart. However, in 1974, Waylon Jennings breathed new life into the tune and brought it all the way to No. 1. And ever since then, it has made it to the radio rotations of countless country classic radio stations around the country. If you’re sick of it, I understand why. But, to be honest, I do get a little bit happy whenever it inevitably pops up on the radio.

Fun fact: “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” got a breath of new life in 2024 when it was featured on the soundtrack of Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Back Home Again” by John Denver

Well, we know for a fact that Charlie Rich was sick of this song. And for many who listened to country radio, John Denver’s “Back Home Again” was inescapable for months after it dropped in September 1974. But I do understand why this song won so many CMA Awards and topped the US and Canadian country charts. “Back Home Again” is a mellow, classic tune with a fine songwriting construction that made many of Denver’s tunes so appealing. It was also an excellent crossover hit for Denver that year, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart. And it’s very listenable today, even if it was one of the most overplayed country tunes of 1974.

Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images