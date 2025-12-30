Remember When Jim Carrey Wrote a Song in Response to Gun Violence Then Performed it With The Eels on ‘Hee Haw’

“I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.” That line became synonymous with the late actor Charlton Heston and a slogan for the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in 2000. President of the NRA from 1992 through 2003, Heston was a devout advocate for gun freedom and upholding the Second Amendment of the Constitution.



At the time, gun violence in the U.S. was a major health issue, accounting for nearly 35,000 deaths annually, an upsurge coming one year after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.



In response to the gun violence and the lack of gun control laws in America, actor and comedian Jim Carrey wrote “Cold Dead Hand,” a play on Heston’s words from more than a decade earlier with a deeper message.



Some folks ride like the wind

With the whispering pines to guide them

And the burning light inside them

Keeps them warm in the snow



Others fear the sounds they hear

Make bandito’s out of mole-hills

Fill their hearts with porcupine quills

They’re dead and buried long before they go

Return to ‘Hee Haw’

The title, a play on Heston’s previous slogan, Carrey portrayed the late actor in the Funny or Die music video for “Cold Dead Hand,” directed by Nick Corirossi and Charles Ingram.



Also performing with his backing band, The Eels, as Lonesome Earl and the Clutterbusters, the video is set around an episode of the late-’60s to early 1980s variety show Hee Haw. Along with playing Heston as a Hee Haw guest, Carrey also plays the cowboy-hat-topped “Earl,” backed by members of the Eels dressed as John Lennon, Mahatma Gandhi, and Abraham Lincoln, several iconic figures who advocated for peace and were killed by gun violence.



“Cold Dead Hand” also gives a call-out to Heston:



Charlton Heston movies are no longer in demand

His immortal soul my lay forever in the sand

The angels wouldn’t take him up to heaven like he planned

‘Cause they couldn’t pry that gun from his cold dead hand



It takes a cold dead hand to decide to pull the trigger

It takes a cold dead heart and as near as I can figure

With your cold dead aim you’re trying to prove your d–k is bigger

But we know your chariot may not be swinging low



“I find the gun problem frustrating,” said Carrey, “and ‘Cold Dead Hand’ is my fun little way of expressing that frustration.”

