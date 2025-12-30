Jon Anderson Is Still Working To Finish an Album His Son Inspired Him To Make 25 Years Ago

At 81 years old, Jon Anderson fashioned a career in music that dated back to the 1960s. Throughout that time, he helped form the bands Yes and contributed to The Band Geeks. Thanks to his time with Yes, the musician gained entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While he continues to release music, Anderson recently discussed a project he has been working on for the past 25 years. And apparently, the entire idea came from his son, Damian.

Speaking with UCR, Anderson highlighted a passion project that has been 25 years in the making. According to the musician, “I’m actually working on a large scale, full project, simply because my son, Damian said to me one day, why don’t you do [an album called] Son of Olias? And I thought, ‘Okay, yeah.’ I started scribbling and writing a story.”

Even with the years stacking up, Anderson never forgot about his son’s request. The project started to take shape over the last few years. “I just spent the last four years creating tons of music for it. And whether it will come out, I don’t know, but you just do it because it’s inspiring to create music.”

Jon Anderson Spent “20 Hours” A Day On Son’s Project

The sudden surge in material happened thanks to COVID. Anderson noted how, during the pandemic, he would work “20 hours” a day on the project. “I just worked 20 hours a day on it. And I don’t know what it is yet. I’m still trying to figure out why it is and all that. I know why I’ve done it and I know what it’s about, but putting it into words that make sense is another story.”

Aside from Son of Olias, Anderson also prepared for 2026. Taking the stage with the Band Geeks, the group will kick off a string of concerts on April 17 at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut. The band will also release another album during the second half of 2026.

With Anderson not forgetting the past, he hoped to celebrate his career when reissuing Earth Mother Earth and Survival & Other Stories. Both will be available to purchase on March 27. Even after six decades in music, Anderson shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to create simply because the inspiration is still there.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)