3 Phil Collins Collaborations That Sound Even Better Today

In addition to Phil Collins being part of Genesis, Collins also launched an incredibly successful solo career. Collins didn’t do many duets, which is why the ones he did are truly memorable. These are three of Collins’ best duets, which might sound even better today.

“Separate Lives” With Marilyn Martin

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One of the most heartbreaking duets that came out in the 1980s, Collins sings “Separate Lives” with Marilyn Martin. The song, written by Stephen Bishop, is part of the soundtrack for the 1985 film, White Nights.

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“Separate Lives” says, “You called me from the room in your hotel / All full of romance for someone that you met / And telling me how sorry you were, leaving so soon / And that you miss me sometimes when you’re alone in your room / Do I feel lonely too? / You have no right to ask me how I feel / You have no right to speak to me, so kind / I can’t go on just holding on to ties / Now that we’re living separate lives.“

“Easy Lover” With Philip Bailey

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Phil Collins and Philip Bailey wrote “Easy Lover” with Nathan East. The song appears on Bailey’s Chinese Wall record.

Out as a single in 1984, “Easy Lover” says, “Easy lover / She’ll get a hold on you believe it / Like no other / Before you know it you’ll be on your knees / She’s an easy lover / She’ll take your heart but you won’t feel it / She’s like no other / And I’m just trying to make you see.”

“In The Air Tonight” With Lil’ Kim

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“In The Air Tonight” is, of course, an early Collins hit. Originally released in 1981 as Collins’ debut single, the song appears on Face Value, Collins’ freshman album. In 2001, rapper Lil’ Kim released a new version of Collins’ memorable song as part of Urban Renewal, a tribute album to Collins.

One of Collins’ most misunderstood songs, “In The Air Tonight” says, “And I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord / Well, I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord / I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord / And I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord, oh Lord.“

Lil Kim’s version of “In The Air Tonight” is the only song that features Collins on Urban Renewal. Collins wrote “In The Air Tonight by himself. The song is about his divorce from his first wife, Andrea.

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