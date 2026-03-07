3 Pop Artists Who Clearly Grew Up on Classic Rock

Just because someone is a pop artist doesn’t mean they only listen to pop music. Many artists who identify as pop stars have notable rock affiliations. These artists make sure it’s known that they grew up on just as much classic rock as they did pop. The three pop artists below have notable links to the harder genre. We don’t have access to their playlists, but we’re sure they include copious amounts of classic rock.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Here’s Why Rock Music Will “Never Go Away,” According to Sharon Osbourne]

Harry Styles

The album rollout for Harry Styles’ debut album saw him lean into his classic rock fandom. From performances with rock royalty like Stevie Nicks to photoshoots inspired by his rock lookalike, Mick Jagger, Styles wore his inspirations on his sleeve.

He nodded to these references because they were riddled throughout the record. Harry Styles is an album that has one foot in modernity and one in the 70s. From Fleetwood Mac-esque ballads to harder numbers akin to many bands from that era, Styles set himself apart from his One Direction days with this solo debut. It was clear to anyone who listened that Styles was a child of classic rock.

Olivia Rodrigo

While Harry Styles is more of a 70s classic rock, Olivia Rodrigo plays into the 90s rock scene. While the definition of classic rock differs from person to person, it’s been long enough now since the 90s (sorry, millennials) that we can consider some of the artists who defined that decade as “classic” stars—especially considering how young Rodrigo is.

Rodrigo has not only duetted with many of her 90s heroes but has also imbued much of their musicality into her punked-up pop sound—and she does them justice too. There’s no mistaking the artists this pop princess references. They are clearly represented in every note she pens.

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers makes use of a Springsteen-y kind of songwriting. Her songs are grounded and full of lyrical relevance. She might be a pop artist, but her affinity for classic rock is certainly there. This can be most clearly seen in the choruses she pens. They are all but begging for a live band to really rip through them. This isn’t seen so much in pop today, muddying her genre affiliations.

Even in the more intimate moments in her discography, Rogers displays a rock fandom. There’s a massive emotional catharsis in her lyrics without being overwrought, which calls to mind Springsteen and his heartland rock peers.

(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)