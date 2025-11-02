3 Pop Songs From 2003 That Show the Genre’s Wild Versatility

In the 20th century, genres were pretty strict. You knew a rock song when you heard it. You knew a punk song when you heard it. You knew grunge, rap, and electronic when you heard it. But as the 2000s began to unfold, things got a little blurrier. Suddenly, genres bled into one another in very obvious and successful ways. That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to dive into three enormously successful pop songs from 2003 that weren’t you’re typical pop releases. Indeed, these are three genre-bending pop songs from 2003 that prove the style’s wild versatility.

“Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z from ‘Dangerously in Love’ (2003)

In the 2000s, there was no pop star more famous and more visible than Beyoncé. So, when she joined forces with rapper and romantic partner Jay-Z, it was like two planets melding into one giant super planet. But their relationship in music also marked the blending of styles and genres. A song that might have been placed in the rap section was now front and center in pop—and vice versa. That’s what happens when you’re crazy in love.

“Hey Ya!” by Outkast from ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ (2003)

Is this a rock song? A rap song? An acoustic jam band song? A funk track? Of course, in 2003, none of that really mattered. This was just a track that nearly everyone could get behind. It was Andre 3000’s charm and musical prowess placed over a well-produced acoustic-driven pop track. No wonder it had a near-universal approval rating. And the music video? Part-British Invasion and part-extravagant gala. What a time to be alive in 2003!

“Milkshake” by Kelis from ‘Tasty’ (2003)

Kelis, who is a well-known chef these days, had a milkshake that brought all the boys to the yard. And her song about it brought all the music fans to her catalog. Somehow, this was one of the biggest songs in popular culture in 2003, and good for Kelis! But again, what genre of song is this? It doesn’t matter. Just like the flavor of Kelis’ milkshake. If it’s good, it’s good.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images