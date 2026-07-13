3 Pop Songs From the 1970s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing

Pop songs in the 1970s had swagger. They had style. Back then, it wasn’t just about glitz and glamor. It was about strutting down the sidewalk and switching back and forth between a smile and a smirk.

And that attitude transferred right to the dance floor. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that showcase that beautiful confidence. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1970s that will get all your friends dancing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA from ‘Arrival’ (1976)

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Just one glance at the title of this 1976 song from the Swedish band ABBA and you know what it’s all about. Then after you’ve heard it just once, you can hear the tune play out in your head easily and clearly. ABBA had the secret. They knew how to write sticky pop songs. Their tunes felt as if they were plucked like fruit from the heavens. They were perfect and universally beloved. That’s no easy task. But the result is something that will get you and your pals dancing like mad.

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire from ‘The Best Of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1’ (1978)

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Earth, Wind & Fire was another group that just had it. Fans of the band can dive into a new documentary about the group from Questlove. But you don’t have to be an expert on Earth, Wind & Fire to enjoy them. In fact, this song is a prime example. You could put it on for any person in the world, and they would start to smile. They would tap their toes. Then they would get up and shake their stuff as if in the middle of a dance contest. It’s magic, it’s science, it’s the truth.

“Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (1977)

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If dancing was a video game, “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees would be the final boss. It’s just the most dance-worthy track there is. The song seems built in a lab to get people to bust a move. And in a way, it was. The Bee Gees concocted it in the studio for the dance-themed movie, Saturday Night Fever. And the result was something that got a whole generation to disco like there was no tomorrow.

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