3 Pop Songs From the 2010s That Are the Best Band-Aids Amid Heartbreak

Sometimes heartbreak is so painful that almost nothing can fill the void. Songs, however, have an unprecedented power to stick a Band-Aid over our troubles. Though the relief may only last as long as the song does, the three pop songs from the 2010s below can soothe heartbreak. If you’re in need of a sonic friend, these songs are easy to turn to.

[RELATED: 3 of the Most Beautiful Songs From the Loudest Pop Acts of the 2010s]

Videos by American Songwriter

“When I Was Your Man” — Bruno Mars

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Our minds’ favorite thing to do during heartbreak is mull over every happy memory we’ve ever had with the other person. It’s a cruel kind of self-sabotage that is inevitable at least once in your healing journey. That’s where Bruno Mars finds himself in “When I Was Your Man”.

“Same bed but it feels just a little bit bigger now / Our song on the radio but it don’t sound the same,” he sings in this 2010s classic. Mars is to blame for the breakdown of his relationship here. “I should have bought you flowers / And held your hand,” he says in the chorus to this pop song. But, no matter the position you’re in during heartbreak, this song will speak to your circumstances.

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — Taylor Swift

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If sinking down into heartbreak isn’t your thing, then you can turn to the queen of the revenge song, Taylor Swift. Her 2012 release, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, is among the most widely known in pop history. Swift lets her empowered side take control on this song, leaving heartbreak behind in favor of confident healing.

“I’m really gonna miss you picking fights / And me falling for it, screaming that I’m right,” she says sarcastically in this pop song. Swift has plenty of breakup songs. One for every mood, really. But this one is for the lovers out there who feel ready to move on.

“Wrecking Ball” — Miley Cyrus

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Miley Cyrus delivered some serious emotional damage in “Wrecking Ball”. This 2010s pop hit saw her belt out every morsel of heartbreak, leaving everything on the table. “Don’t you ever say I just walked away / I will always want you / I can’t live a lie, running for my life / I will always want you,” she sings in this iconic heartbreak ballad, getting very candid about a serious breakup.

This is one of the most effective modern heartbreak songs. It fully encapsulates the earth-shattering feeling of leaving a relationship behind. “I came in like a wrecking ball / I never hit so hard in love / All I wanted was to break your walls / All you ever did was wreck me,” the iconic chorus reads.

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