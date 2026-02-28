3 Pop Songs From the 80s That Were Banned by Radio (and Became Arguably More Famous Because of It)

Did these banned pop songs become such huge hits because they were banned or because the songs themselves are amazing? I think a resounding “both” is appropriate for these three tunes. Let’s take a look at some banned pop songs that became more famous because of those very bans!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Like A Prayer” by Madonna (1989)

Madonna figured out early on that shocking people is a good way to get their attention. Not that “Like A Prayer” only has merit in its shock factor. It’s a genuinely amazing pop song, one that has become very closely associated with pop culture and the sounds of the 1980s. And when it was first released, quite a few radio stations refused to play it due to the use of religious and sexual imagery in the song’s music video. That got some people’s attention in the end. “Like A Prayer” ended up making it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart within just a few weeks of its release.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood (1983)

The BBC banned it and countless US radio stations banned it. And yet, “Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood went on to spend five whole weeks at No. 1 in the UK and several other countries, as well as No. 10 in the US. “Relax” was one of the most commercially successful songs of the decade. And the curiosity of the masses might have had a hand in the song’s success following the ban from the BBC. A notably sexual and very catchy synth-pop song, “Relax” went on to become a queer anthem of sorts from music history’s past.

“I Want Your Sex” by George Michael (1987)

Well, it’s pretty obvious before you even press “play” why this song was banned by radio stations. And the buzz around its ban definitely led to some pretty valuable publicity in the US and UK. “I Want Your Sex” may be on our list of pop songs banned by radio and the BBC alike. But that didn’t stop it from becoming a huge solo hit for George Michael. The dance-pop tune made it to No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images