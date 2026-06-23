3 Pop Songs That Turned Personal Heartbreak Into Art

The three pop songs below all turned personal heartbreak into pure art. These storylines have transcended the emotions they were born out of. These songs might have had specific inspirations, but the end result was something far more universal and relatable. These songs are art pieces that all listeners can see themselves in.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

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Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” proved her innate songwriting ability. She shocked the world by emerging from the woodwork and delivering a truly stunning track. Though her market audience was teenagers, the power of this song spanned far beyond that, reminding all listeners of what it felt like to be young and in unrequited love.

This song is truly artful. Rodrigo managed to bottle up emotions better than many, more seasoned writers. She has continued to flex that ability throughout her career, wowing every time she dares to be vulnerable in her songwriting.

“Dear John” — Taylor Swift

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Taylor Swift is the queen of turning her heartbreak into art and has been reigning for decades. She basically wrote the playbook for how to write personal stories and somehow make them relatable to the masses. Listening to a Swift song is like looking at a vulnerable piece of art. You know the artist’s intentions, but it doesn’t mean you don’t apply your own experiences to it.

“Dear John” is one of Swift’s best efforts. No matter how many stunning songs she puts out, this breakup song will always be a standout. It’s deeply emotional, to the point that it’s sometimes hard for the listener to bear what Swift is saying here.

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

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While the first two songs on this list are depressing breakup songs, Miley Cyrus turned her heartbreak into upbeat, pure pop art with “Flowers”. This song is an undisputed upper. Anyone who listens to it can’t help but feel a rush of self-confidence and power wash over them.

“I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” the lyrics to this modern classic read. Odds are, generations of listeners will use this song as shorthand for maintaining self-control after a breakup. Few songs in the heartbreak genre are as positive as this one, and listeners can’t help but connect to that. It’s a healing experience to listen to this artful pop track.

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