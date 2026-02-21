3 Pop Stars From the 2020s Who Are Known by Just One Name

In today’s cultural landscape, you can get just about anything you want with the push of a button. That’s the upside. The downside is that every minute of the day, things are screaming at you for your attention. There is so much to cull, so much to sift through.

That’s why some artists have succeeded by helping to cut through the noise. Instead of offering their fans long, arduous monikers to memorize, they’ve made it simple. It’s those folks we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three pop stars from the 2020s known by just one name.

Macklemore

Music fans in the 2010s learned the names Macklemore & Ryan Lewis thanks to not one but two smash hit songs during the decade—”Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us”. Both songs boast well over a billion streams on YouTube today. They also earned the duo several Grammy Awards. But along the way, the rapper and frontman Macklemore went out on his own. He released the LP Ben in 2023, and that album included popular songs like “Chant” and “Maniac“. These days, the socially minded artist has been vocal about the war in Gaza. But no matter what you think of what he puts out into the world, he’ll always be known as… Macklemore.

Yungblud

One of the names on everyone’s lips these days when it comes to rock music or just good music, in general, is Yungblud. The British-born songwriter and performer is known for his emotional and emotive tracks, including the acoustic-driven heart-on-his-sleeve offering, “Zombie”. If you want to feel the rushing swells of what it means to be alive, try Yungblud’s music. It will leave your chest heaving and your mind remembering his name.

Chlöe

Whether you know her from her film work as Ariel in the most recent version of The Little Mermaid or from her musical work, pop star Chlöe knows how to garner attention. With more than seven million Instagram followers, Chlöe knows how to connect with fans and attract eyeballs and eardrums. And it helps when your fans only need to remember one short brief little name. Chlöe.

Photo by Jeppe Gustafsson/Shutterstock