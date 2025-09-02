3 Power Ballads That Could’ve Only Come Out of the 1980s

Music in the 1980s was distinct. While artists today seem to borrow from the gamut of music history, musicians in the ’80s were doing their own thing, carving out a unique sound that couldn’t be mistaken for any other era. Below are three power ballads—a hallmark of the ’80s—that could’ve only come out of that decade. Revisit these bygone hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 4 Forgotten Songs From the 1980s That Still Rock Our World Today]

“Faithfully” (Journey)

It might be a conventional pick, but Journey‘s “Faithfully” is one of the best power ballads of the ’80s. Steve Perry is unarguably one of the most impressive vocalists from the arena rock crop, and “Faithfully” is his magnum opus in terms of sheer vocal talent.

Many of us couldn’t sing along to this ballad if we tried (and oh how we’ve tried). Perry is just that impressive here. Despite putting us all to shame, this song remains an ’80s favorite, and one listen will key you into why.

[RELATED: Remember When Jonathan Cain Joined Journey and Helped Them Reach Their Biggest Success in 1980?]

“Angel” (Aerosmith)

Few artists have mastered the power ballad quite as well as Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. The frontman’s vocal chops shine on any song he chooses to sing, but a ballad with no shortage of belting moments is his true playground. Take “Angel” for example. While this song isn’t the greatest test of his vocal range, it showcases his ability to reach the top of that range and maintain it steadily. Many rockers from Tyler’s generation can gravel their way through a power ballad, but Tyler’s voice is simply pretty here. He tugs on the heartstrings, lulling the listener to a relaxed state in this oh-so-’80s number.

“You’re the Inspiration” (Chicago)

The earnestness coming out of the ’80s is something to be celebrated. Nowadays, such bold and unabashed declarations, which were commonplace in that era, would only be a punchline. It’s sad, really. We’ve lost that sense of sentimentality. However, we have a wealth of ’80s power ballads to return to if we want to feel that lost feeling.

One of the easiest ways to get all mushy-gushy is Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration.” The layered harmonies and simple sentiment in this song make it a bit cheesy by today’s standards, but if you manage to look past all those conventions, it checks all the boxes for a touching love song.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)