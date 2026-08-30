3 Punk Songs From 1978 That Made Classic Rock Sound Suddenly Ancient

Punk songs were still in their first wave, more or less, back in 1978. But some artists were going in new directions that not only made punk rock as most people knew it seem old…but they also made classic rock and mainstream rock tunes seem ancient by comparison. Let’s look at a few forward-thinking punk songs from 1978 that fit that bill, shall we?

“I Am The Fly” by Wire from ‘Chairs Missing’

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This underrated art punk song from English band Wire was really ahead of its time. It has a cold, minimalist musicality that leans pretty close to industrial rock. However, industrial rock wouldn’t really be a thing for quite some time. Wire always sounded like they were a step ahead of what everyone else was doing in rock music, but “I Am The Fly” takes the cake.

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“I Am The Fly” didn’t chart at all when it was released as a single off Chairs Missing. However, the album as a whole made it to No. 48 on the UK’s Official Albums chart, later becoming a cult classic.

“Public Image” by Public Image Ltd from ‘Public Image: First Issue’

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John Lydon a.k.a. Johnny Rotten might be best known for Sex Pistols, but he also had another band known as Public Image Ltd. A little more post-punk and new wave than pure punk rock, this group had a pretty noteworthy hit with the 1978 song “Public Image”. This reinvention of the punk icon is almost extraterrestrial musically, and nothing at the time in rock music sounded anything like it.

“Public Image” by Public Image Ltd made it to No. 9 on the UK Singles chart and did similarly well in Ireland. Bands like Pearl Jam and The Germs have since covered it.

“Tommy Gun” by The Clash from ‘Give ‘Em Enough Rope’

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The Clash were at the forefront of punk’s first wave, but they weren’t afraid to evolve and change with the times. “Tommy Gun”, specifically, got political and musically anxious in a way that even similar bands weren’t doing yet.

This entry on our list of forward-thinking punk songs from 1978 peaked at No. 19 on the UK Singles chart.

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