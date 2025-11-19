3 Quick Facts About BigXthaPlug—Luke Combs’ CMA Awards Duet Partner and Nashville’s Favorite Rapper

The scope of country music is ever widening. Artists that a couple of years ago would never have had a foot in the door (or even an interest in the genre at all) have been brought into the fold. One example of country’s evolution is the virality of BigXthaPlug’s country-tinged song, “Texas.” The rapper added some country flavor to that song, introducing him to the genre’s listenership and a few of its top artists. BigXthaPlug has made such an impression on the country world that he and Luke Combs are slated to perform together at the 2025 CMA Awards. If you haven’t yet familiarized yourself with this rapper-turned-country favorite, check out three quick facts about him below.

His Viral Hit “Texas” Turned Him Into a TikTok Powerhouse

TikTok has launched the careers of its fair share of artists. The app has broken down the barrier to entry into the music industry. More musicians than ever before can make an impression on the world without the help of a major label. BigXthaPlug is one such artist.

The rapper built his fame in ways beyond social media, but the virality of “Texas” certainly helped him. TikTok users fell in love with this song, using it in countless videos relating to the titular state.

His Time in Solitary Confinement Inspired Him to Start Rapping

BigXthaPlug was incarcerated for a time before he made it big in the industry. After spending time in solitary confinement, he was inspired to start writing lyrics to help him get through. That time-filler later turned into a full-fledged pursuit after he was released.

He’s referenced this period of his life many times in his music, adding an emotional core to his overarchingly crowd-pleasing songs.

He Started His Own Record Label To Give Other Artists a Leg Up

It’s deeply respectable for an artist who’s earned fame to turn around and help those who are coming up behind them. It’s not something many artists deign to do, so it only adds to the merits of those who give back.

BigXthaPlug has given back to his fellow artists by founding his own label, 600 Entertainment. He’s used this platform to help burgeoning musicians find their own way in the industry. He’s already signed a couple of artists to the label, putting his goal of propping up his peers in motion.

