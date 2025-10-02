Rapper BigXthaPlug Solidifies Presence in Country Music With Performance at the Ryman Auditorium

As of recent, the Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug has collaborated with several major country artists, consequently bridging the gap between rap and country. In the last couple of months, BigX has collaborated with Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Thomas Rett, Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Tucker Wetmore, Luke Combs, and Ink.

BigX featured all of those collaborations on his latest country-rap crossover album, I Hope You’re Happy. Thanks to BigXthaPlug’s recent album, it seems the Dallas-native has already solidified his place is Nashville’s country music scene. Well, he further solidified that fact last night, October 1, at the Ryman Auditorium, right off Nashville’s storied street, Broadway.

BigXthaPlug Graces the Mother Church of Country Music for 90-Minute Set

For the last century or so, The Ryman Auditorium has been the venue for country music. However, that is far from the only music the venue has hosted. Adding to the Ryman’s musically diverse history was BigXthaPlug’s show titled, “BigXthaPlug & Friends.”

Even though Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Shaboozey and Tucker Wetmore were not present at the concert, BigX still put on a show that will surely be remembered for years to come. Joined by a five-piece live band, Bailey Zimmerman, and Ink, BigXthaPlug entertained the 2,500 fans in attendance. In addition to the attending fans, Apple Music livestreamed the concert.

Needless to say, the concert was not the average Ryman Auditorium bluegrass, country, or rock show. Rather, it was incredibly pivotal, as BigXthaPlug’s show attested to the cross-genre blend currently transpiring in mainstream country music.

Thanks to his recent country music success, it seems that BigXthaPlug plans to toil in the genre a bit longer. Concerning his motivation to flourish in country, he stated, “I want to be an artist capable of conquering every style of music, regardless of genre.” “Like how boxers work their way through multiple weight classes to be declared the best, I want to work the same way through rap, country, every genre that I can,” per The Tennessean.

Expect BigXthaPlug to stick around, and also expect more rappers to follow in his footsteps all the way to Nashville.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Apple Music