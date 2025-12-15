3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Aubrey Nicole

Aubrey Nicole is heading to The Voice‘s season 28 finale! The 20-year-old country singer, who’s on Team Reba McEntire, has had an incredibly successful run on the NBC competition series.

Nicole only turned McEntire’s chair during her Blind Audition, during which she sang Cam’s “Burning House.” Despite that, Nicole managed to shine in the competition.

While Nicole did not come out victorious in her Battle Round performance of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood’s “Somethin’ Bad” against Cori Kennedy, McEntire used her only save to keep her on her team.

In the Knockouts, Nicole sang Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It.” The performance brought McEntire to tears and secured Nicole’s spot in the Playoffs.

The Playoffs arrived and Nicole’s performance of Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet” impressed McEntire so much that the coach selected the singer as her sole season 28 finalist.

Ahead of the Live Finale, keep reading for three things to know about Team Reba’s finalist.

She’s a College Student

Nicole is currently a junior at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she’s studying songwriting. After making it into the finale, Nicole took to Instagram to joke about how the accomplishment conflicted with her school schedule.

“Well! Looks like I’ll be swapping @belmontu finals week for the @nbcthevoice finals!!” she wrote. “Thank you for another great semester, Belmont.”

She Has a Special Connection to Her Coach

In an interview with her college, Nicole revealed that she’s long respected McEntire. In fact, during her audition to attend Belmont, Nicole performed McEntire’s hit, “Fancy.”

Just a few years later, McEntire was the sole coach to turn around for Nicole during the Blinds.

“That was absolutely insane—a full circle, magical moment I’ll never forget,” Nicole said. “She looked stunning, with sparkling eyes tearing up—that was surreal.”

She’s Ready for the Finale

In an interview with York Dispatch, Nicole revealed that she’ll be singing two songs, one uptempo and one slow, during The Voice season finale.

“I always want to share something with a good message and something that represents me well, and every single one… are just me up one side and down the other,” she said. “I am really honored to be able to sing them on The Voice stage.”

As for her mindset ahead of the big show, Nicole said, “I am just so happy to be in the finale.”

“Of course, I am going to go out there and give it my all, but if I don’t win, I feel like I’ve already won,” she said. “I feel so blessed. I am beyond worry about winning. I am so at peace with everything that has happened.”

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC