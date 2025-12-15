Tommy Thayer Says the Door Isn’t Closed on New KISS Music

Over two years ago, KISS took the stage for one last concert. Marking the end of their touring career, fans rushed to be part of the celebration. But while ending their time on the road, the future of KISS remained uncertain. Although not traveling, the band worked to bring a digital version of a KISS concert to life. With the new concert expected to kick off in 2027, it appeared that the band might not be finished when it comes to recording new music. At least, according to Tommy Thayer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just last month, KISS celebrated its legacy with a KISS Army fan event called KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. Excited for the reception they received, Thayer labeled it nothing short of fantastic. “The Vegas event was fantastic, and it really exceeded our expectations. You could feel that everybody was having a great time. I know the fans absolutely loved it, and I can definitely see it happening again.”

With fans wanting more KISS, Thayer was open to the idea – but admitted only time would tell if the wish became reality. “I’m honestly not sure yet. It really depends on where things go and how everything evolves over the next year or two. But I do feel like we all still have a lot of great ideas and a desire to keep creating and doing all the things we love doing.”

[RELATED: The Three Stooges Inspired Gene Simmons to Write This 1977 KISS’ Hit Featuring ‘Married… With Children’ Star Katey Sagal]

Tommy Thayer Not The Only Musician Discussing Future KISS Projects

It wasn’t just Thayer who discussed the possibility of new KISS music. Paul Stanley responded to questions about returning to the studio, teasing, “It’s possible. It’s possible. Life’s full of surprises.”

Again, keeping future KISS projects a secret for now, none of the members were willing to even give a hint. But Stanley did promise that if or when they decided to release new music, “We’d probably go for something that’s classic, but everything has to have a beat. You gotta be able to dance to it, but it should still be rock.”

For now, the future of new KISS music remains open-ended. While the band’s days of touring may be behind them, the passion to create clearly isn’t. Whether that results in new recordings, one thing remains certain – KISS isn’t quite ready to say goodbye just yet.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)