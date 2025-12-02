‘The Voice’: Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire Choose Their Season 28 Finalist in Shocking Playoff Episode

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire were just faced with their toughest choice yet. On the Dec. 1 episode of The Voice, the Playoffs began, and the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

Entering the night, each coach had four members on their team. However, after the contestants’ Playoff performances, coaches could only select one singer to move forward to the Lives.

The contestants not chosen by their coach still had one hope—America. Viewers across the country can vote now through 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 2 to send one of the six remaining singers on Teams Bublé and Reba through to the finale.

Coaches Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg didn’t escape the tough decisions, but instead put them off one week. They’ll face the same situation on the Dec. 8 episode of The Voice.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the night’s performances, and to see which singers have already nabbed a spot in the Lives.

Team Bublé

Jazz McKenzie—Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’”

Trinity—Heart’s “Barracuda”

Rob Cole—Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance”

Max Chambers—Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Team Reba

Aaron Nichols—Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Ryan Mitchell—Sombr’s “Undressed”

Aubrey Nicole—Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

Peyton Kyle—James Bay’s “Hold Back the River”

The Results

Bublé was up first, having to choose one contestant from four great performances. Before he made the big choice, Bublé told his team, “This is just the beginning of the trip for you all. Once these cameras shut off, I’m still your guy. This isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning.”

Ultimately, he selected Jazz McKenzie as his finalist. That wasn’t much of a surprise since, before her performance, Bublé called McKenzie “technically, and without a doubt, the best vocalist I’ve ever heard on this show”

“Jazz’s voice has range, soulfulness, depth,” he said. “I want her to be my three-peat. She is the perfect person to represent Team Bublé. It’s called The Voice and she is the greatest voice that I’ve ever had one here.”

McEntire had to make the tough call next, but didn’t do so before reminding her team, “I know you’ve made connections. You’ve taken advice from world famous mentors. The learning experience is incredible. I love you all with all my heart.”

For her pick, McEntire selected Aubrey Nicole, whom she previously praised as “the perfect package.”

“She has a way of portraying a lot of emotion. That’s what music is supposed to be about,” McEntire said. “I definitely think Aubrey has a shot to win the whole competition.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC