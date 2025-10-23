3 Quintessential Outlaw Country Songs That Will Never Go Out of Style

Some musical genres come and go as soon as they arrive. Some genres stick around for decades upon decades. One genre that has done just that is outlaw country music. Many of the greatest country musicians of all time toiled in the genre, and as a result, the movement has remained en vogue ever since its inception in the early 1970s.

Here are three quintessential outlaw country songs that will never go out of style.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” by Waylon Jennings

Released in 1977, Waylon Jennings‘ single “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” isn’t just one of the most recognizable outlaw country songs of all time, but just one of the most recognizable country songs of all time. No matter how much country music changes in the next 20 years or so, this classic will always remain a staple.

We believe this outlaw country single will always remain in style, thanks to its nostalgic, vintage appeal. Nowadays, it seems older people listen to this song as a reminder of what used to be, and younger people listen to it because it gives them insight into what the world of country music used to be.

“You Never Even Called Me By My Name” by David Allan Coe

Written by John Prine and Steven Goodman, David Allan Coe‘s 1975 single “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” by David Allan Coe is without a doubt the most popular song in his catalog. For years and years, country music fans have been belting the words to the chorus of this song.

David Allan Coe is a legendary country singer for a multitude of reasons, both good and bad. Though the song that will keep him relevant in the country music industry for years to come is certainly this 1975 single. So long as people like to sing in a drunken harmony, this song will not go out of style.

“Sunday Morning Coming Down” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash is Johnny Cash. He isn’t just a music figure, but a historical character. For that reason, Cash’s legacy will always remain at the forefront of the public memory. Without Cash, the historic foundation of the country music scene would be awfully shaky, and among his timeless songs, we think one that will always remain fashionably relevant to country music is his 1972 single, “Sunday Morning Coming Down”.

This Kris Kristofferson-penned country music hit will always resonate with the masses, seemingly due to one premier reason—there will always be people who feel down, depressed, and drunk. This is the anthem for the folks who turn late nights into early mornings and then need a crutch for the aftermath.

