If You’ve Dated Megan Moroney, Don’t Expect a Heads up When She Writes a Song About You

Megan Moroney has taken Nashville by storm with songs like “Am I Okay?” and “No Caller ID.” The self-proclaimed “emo cowgirl” delivers lyrical gut punches while decked head to toe in sparkles, drawing on her own experiences with heartbreak and healing. Often, the main characters in Moroney’s songs are her ex-boyfriends. And turns out, they’re likely just as surprised as you when hearing new music from her for the first time.

As Taylor Swift once said, “I just figure that if guys don’t want me to write bad songs about them… then they shouldn’t do bad things.” In a recent interview with Today, Megan Moroney revealed a similar line of thinking when it comes to mining her romantic relationships for material.

“Like, ‘Heaven By Noon,’ I like let my aunt know. I called her,” Moroney said of looping in the people who feature in her songs. “And ‘The Girls,’ obviously I showed my friends. They were in, like, the lyric video canvas teaser thing, so they knew.

“But, like, as far as me writing about my ex-boyfriends,” she continued, “I usually don’t give them a heads up.”

Fair. As the celebrated writer Nora Ephron once said, “Everything is copy.” When you enter a relationship with an artist, there’s an implied risk of seeing your name in the album liner notes. That also means you may not like what you hear.

Megan Moroney Has Finished Work on Her Upcoming Album

Following the success of her first two albums, Lucky and Am I Okay, Megan Moroney fans are hungry for new music. And the “Indifferent” singer, 28, has been dropping hints that indicate we may get her third album sooner rather than later.

“On my end, it’s done,” Moroney revealed during a recent interview with CMT. “But then it takes a lot… it’s got to get mixed. It’s got to get mastered. It takes a whole thing. But I am happy that on my part, it’s 100 percent done. On everyone else’s part, if it was 80 percent done before, maybe it’s 93 percent.”

Moroney says her latest work differs from Am I Okay? in that “my feet are so planted, and I know exactly who I am. I feel like I’ve always known who I am, but like, I know who I am and I’m willing to take risks now, you know?”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum