“I Got You”: Luke Combs Makes a Heartfelt Promise To Grieving Fan Ahead of Notre Dame Stadium Show

On March 21, 2026, Luke Combs will kick off his massive My Kinda Saturday Night World Tour. The first concert will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. From there, the country star will travel not just the United States but the world. He has scheduled shows in Canada, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, and Ireland. But on April 18, he looked to take over the famous Notre Dame stadium. With fans excited for the concert, one person hoped Combs could make the night unforgettable after her family suffered a horrific tragedy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a TikTok video, Maddie discussed how her brother, Conner, just turned 19. And he happened to be attending Notre Dame. While his father was taking him back to college, tragedy struck when Conner found him unresponsive. Although performing CPR, Maddie said, “He was pronounced dead about an hour after this whole thing, with 45 minutes of CPR from the ambulance.”

@stackersss Dear Luke Combs, To summarize this video. My dad tragically and suddenly passed away on the Notre Dame campus on November 30th. My brother, Conner, was the one to find him and give him CPR. He’s a current freshman at Notre Dame, and I would love to help him make have a positive experience at ND now after this tragedy. My goal is for Luke to meet my brother, as this would be one of his dreams. Luke plans to head to Notre Dame in the spring, and having my brothers first time be positive in the stadium after his last memory is a football game with my dad would be my dream. Please tag @Luke Combs and try and grab his attention. If you know my little brother PLEASE do not share this video or tell him about this. Thank you ♥️ ♬ original sound – maddie stack

Pitching the idea of meeting with Conner before his concert, Maddie explained, “I would love to be able to surprise him with something… just to make that first time back in the stadium with this memory of my whole family, besides me because I was at school, being together would be something I would love to do.”

Luke Combs Promises To Make It A “Special” Night

To Maddie’s surprise, the video quickly found its way to Combs. As for his response, “I got you Maddie. So sorry for your loss. Promise I’ll make that night special for Connor and your family! God bless.”

@stackersss Thank you guys so much for the prayers, support, and getting this to Luke’s attention! Conner will be meeting Luke in April, and I cannot be more excited for him. This wouldn’t be possible without all ur support, so thank you all so much. I’m trying to figure out how I tell Conner, so if anyone has any ideas, please let me know. I would love to be able to tell him before I leave Sunday if possible. Thank you guys ♥️ ♬ original sound – maddie stack

Overwhelmed by the reception, Maddie posted another video, continuously thanking fans and the singer for making her dream a possibility. “Thank you guys so much for the prayers, support, and getting this to Luke’s attention! Conner will be meeting Luke in April, and I cannot be more excited for him. This wouldn’t be possible without all your support, so thank you all so much.”

With Notre Dame Stadium able to hold nearly 81,000 people, Combs made sure that one seat was reserved for Conner. In the end, what began as a hopeful message shared through grief turned into a powerful reminder of the impact kindness can have.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)