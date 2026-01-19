Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Miami vs. Indiana CFP National Championship Tonight?

Ready to make history, the Indiana Hoosiers look to win one more game in their undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, the football team faced teams like Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon. Time and time again, head coach Curt Cignetti led his team to victory. And tonight, Indiana will compete for the national championship against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes. While millions are ready to cheer on their favorite team, a former American Idol winner will take the field to help kick off the game by performing the national anthem.

Season 23 marked a special moment in the history of American Idol. After Katy Perry decided to leave, the producers discussed the singer’s replacement. They eventually turned to former contestant Carrie Underwood. Any fan of the hitmakers knows the legacy of Underwood and how her career started on the American Idol stage. Although a special moment for Underwood, Jamal Roberts ultimately won season 23.

Excited to expand his career past American Idol, Roberts will take the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Having released singles like “He’s Preparing Me” and “Mississippi”, Roberts hoped to showcase his powerful vocals on one of the biggest stages in sports.

Where To Watch Jamal Roberts Perform During The National Championship

Even with Roberts performing on American Idol week after week, nothing compares to the viewership of the college football national champion. Looking at the 2025 national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame, over 22 million tuned in to watch. With Indiana going undefeated, one win would bring the university its first national champion.

Knowing the pressure that comes with wanting to make history, Roberts left American Idol with his own record as he accumulated 26 million votes. Gaining more votes than any singer in the history of American Idol, Roberts will once more take center stage as millions tune in for the kickoff.

Not wanting to miss a single second of the College Football National Championship, the kickoff will start at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Fans can watch the game on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ACC Network. For those without cable, they can stream the game using the ESPN app.

