3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Everyone Knew Before They Knew the Band

These rock hits from the 1970s were more popular than their bands when they first debuted. These songs were everywhere, and many 70s kids likely exhausted them without even knowing the artists who made them. Of course, nowadays, we know these bands as legends, but their hits preceded their name recognition.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Bands From the 1970s Who Had One Pop Crossover and Never Looked Back]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Carry On Wayward Son” — Kansas

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Kansas had earned success before “Carry On Wayward Son”, but this hit brought them an even bigger market. This song turned them from promising 1970s rock openers to stadium headliners. Many listeners who didn’t know Kansas before this song were introduced to them through “Carry On Wayward Son”. But this song earned more ears than it did full-blown Kansas fans.

Even today, this song is far more famous than the band itself. Listeners will know this as one of the 1970s’ biggest hits, but it doesn’t mean they will have combed through Kansas’ back catalog. In fact, many people consider them a one-hit wonder, even if that isn’t entirely accurate. This song has overshadowed their other efforts.

“American Woman” — The Guess Who

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“American Woman” was an anonymous radio hit long before The Guess Who became major names. This song introduced the band to the masses, changing their career trajectory. Though this song earned The Guess Who fame, it didn’t instantly translate to name recognition.

“American woman gonna mess your mind / American woman, she gonna mess your mind,” became lyrics that all the rock listeners knew well in the 1970s. Eventually, those listeners were turned onto the band itself, but “American Woman” earned fame long before the band’s prestige caught up. This song remains their signature, with many modern listeners being able to sing along, but not able to pull this band’s name out of their memory.

“Surrender” — Cheap Trick

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Cheap Trick’s “Surrender” took a while to catch on in the U.S., but it eventually made the rounds and became one of their staple tracks. Before the band could become the icons they are, though, this song was leading the way, becoming more famous than their name recognition suggested.

“Mommy’s alright, Daddy’s alright / They just seem a little weird / Surrender, surrender,” the lyrics in the chorus read. These lines became fixtures of their era. You may not have been able to call Cheap Trick by their name (although they eventually earned that status), but you could definitely sing along to their 1970s rock staple.

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