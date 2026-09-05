3 Rock Bands From the 1970s That Saw Multiple Members Go Solo

In the 1970s, rock bands were all the rage. So much so that many band members were often pulled in multiple directions. Sometimes it became hard to decide whether a person should remain in their group or head out solo.

That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to highlight three acts from the classic rock decade that spawned a number of other careers. Indeed, these are three rock bands from the 1970s that saw multiple members go solo.

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Fleetwood Mac

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At the height of Fleetwood Mac’s fame, it’s amazing the group could even stick together. Indeed, in the mid-1970s, the band was experiencing as much internal drama and infighting as an award-winning soap opera. Relationships were ending, others were just starting, trysts and affairs were around every corner. And yet, the group was able to produce one of the greatest albums of all time, Rumours, in 1977. Fleetwood Mac also produced several solo careers after that, including those of singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

Eagles

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The list of greatest rock songs of the 1970s has to include the Los Angeles-born rock band Eagles and their 1977 track “Hotel California”. Really, its only rival is likely “Stairway To Heaven” by the British-born outfit Led Zeppelin. But along with boasting one of the tracks of the decade, Eagles also spawned a number of solo careers after the band broke up at the end of the decade. Indeed, members Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Don Felder all enjoyed fruitful solo careers post-Eagles, releasing hit songs that rose up the Billboard charts.

Black Sabbath

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There was no band heavier in the 1970s than Black Sabbath. The British-born band practically invented heavy metal music, and as a result, the group led to generations of like-minded music fans. But with that amount of success comes a lot of choices. Several of Black Sabbath’s members decided that the time was right at various points to try out solo careers. Guitarist Tony Iommi has released solo music throughout the years, as has bassist Geezer Butler. But the biggest name to come from the brooding band is obviously singer Ozzy Osbourne, who has released thirteen solo LPs.

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