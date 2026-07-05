3 Rock Frontmen From the 1960s Who Found New Life as Solo Artists

Starting a band can be tough. But even after you’ve gotten the project off the ground, even after you’ve found a way forward with a handful of bandmates, it can still feel like it’s not a fit. Sometimes the only recourse is leaving the band and going solo. Here below, we wanted to explore the careers of three rockers who made that difficult decision to leave a group and head out on their own. Indeed, these are three rock frontmen from the 1960s who found new life as solo artists.

Neil Young

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Born on November 12, 1945, in Toronto, Ontario, Neil Young has become one of the pillars of rock music over the past handful of decades. But the songwriter and performer first got his start in the group The Squires in 1963. After that, Young participated and played in a number of projects, including The Mynah Birds, Buffalo Springfield, and The Stills-Young Band. But the group he is probably best known for is Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, which released songs like “Ohio” in 1971. But it was in 1968 when Young released his debut self-titled solo album. The rest is history.

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Eric Burdon

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Eric Burdon boasts one of the greatest singing voices in rock music history. He could open his mouth and raw, rugged vocals just filled the room up quick. Born in England on May 11, 1941, Eric Burdon rose to fame in the 1960s with the group The Animals, singing songs like “House of the Rising Sun”. Later, when The Animals dissolved, Burdon found himself part of another project in the 1970s. The band War also released hits, including “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”. But it was later when Burdon ventured out on a solo career, releasing his debut solo LP, Survivor, in 1977.

Van Morrison

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Born on August 31, 1945, in Northern Ireland, songwriter and performer Van Morrison first rose to popularity in the Irish band Them in 1964. But it was only about two years until he left the group and ventured out on a solo career. Van Morrison released his debut studio LP, Blowin’ Your Mind!, in 1967. From there, the poetic, dynamic singer established himself as one of the greatest songwriters in the history of rock music, releasing tunes like “Brown Eyed Girl”.

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