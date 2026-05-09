Oklahoma Governor Signs Law Memorializing Late Country Star Toby Keith

Born in Clinton, Oklahoma, and raised in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, Toby Keith left his mark on the country music industry. Sending 61 singles to the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including 20 No. 1 hits, the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” crooner won fans over with his rowdy defiance, unbridled patriotism, and vivid storytelling. The industry said goodbye to the “Big Dog Daddy” on February 5, 2024, after he passed peacefully at age 62 following a nearly three-year battle with stomach cancer. His presence still looms large more than two years later, particularly in his home state of Oklahoma. On Thursday, May 7, Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill officially naming a busy stretch of highway after the country star.

Videos by American Songwriter

In January 2026, Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman, introduced Senate Bill 1475, which renames the interchange of Interstate 35 and Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County as the Toby Keith Memorial Interchange.

'Toby Keith Memorial Interchange' bill signed by Gov. Stitt https://t.co/7Z5WD7y5Jn — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) May 8, 2026

“As travelers move along one of our busiest corridors connecting Oklahoma to other states, this designation serves as a meaningful way to honor Toby Keith,” said Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore. “He was not only a great Oklahoman, but he also left behind a legacy that reflects the Oklahoma Standard. This bridge will stand as a reminder of that character for years to come.”

[RELATED: “I’m Sure Toby Is Smiling Down”: Post Malone Singing My Favorite Toby Keith Song Has Me in Tears]

This Summer Marks Oklahoma’s First Toby Keith Day

The bridge isn’t the only way Oklahoma is memorializing one of its greatest exports. Last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt officially declared July 8, 2026 as “Toby Keith Day” in the state.

July 8 would have marked the “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer’s 65th birthday.

Keith played defensive end for the Moore High School football team and worked as a derrick hand in the oil fields after graduation, eventually rising to supervisor.

At age 20, he formed the Easy Money Band with his friends, playing in local bars and roadhouses while keeping his day job in the oil field. As the industry slowed in the early 1980s, Keith’s focus turned back to music. His debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, hit No. 1 in 1993.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Shock Ink