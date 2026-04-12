3 Rock Songs for When You Need Confidence Borrowed From Someone Else

Songs can help us take on different emotions. If we want to be sad, that feeling is just one ballad away. If we want to see the world through rose-colored glasses, one anthem is all it takes. The three rock songs below help listeners boost some confidence. It’s impossible not to walk a little taller after hearing these tracks.

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“Gimme What I Want” — Miley Cyrus

While Miley Cyrus is a pop star, her Plastic Hearts record challenged that notion. This rock-tinged album is the best example of the grit Cyrus can muster, given the right circumstances. Of all the grungy rock anthems on this record, “Gimme What I Want” is the most confidence-boosting.

Cyrus keeps her chest held high in this song, pushing any self-doubt way down. “So gimme what I want or I’ll give it to my / Self-inflicted torture, you don’t have to ask / I just need a lover / So gimme what I want or I’ll give it to myself,” she sings in this punky track. Though we might not all have Cyrus’ confidence naturally. It’s easy to adopt it for a moment while listening to this song.

“I’m Still Standing” — Elton John

Sometimes, when we need someone else to tell us everything is going to be okay. Not all of us are great at pulling ourselves out of a bad situation. Elton John did just that when he recorded “I’m Still Standing”—an ode to his recovery and enduring career. We can capitalize on John’s confidence by listening to this rock hit.

“Don’t you know I’m still standing better than I ever did / Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid,” he sings in this banger. John was able to push through any uncertainty on his own, and as a byproduct, he helps his listeners do the same.

Songfacts: I’m Still Standing | Elton John “I’m Still Standing” re-entered the UK Singles Chart at #34 after Elton John performed it at Glastonbury 2023 during the Sunday headline slot. It was its first time in the Top 40 since its year of release.

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” — Starship

“Let them say we’re crazy, I don’t care about that / Put your hand in my hand, baby, don’t ever look back / Let the world around us just fall apart / Baby, we can make it if we’re heart to heart,” read the lyrics to the inspirational rock song, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”. Though this Starship hit is a bit cheesy, the sentiment that anything is possible is one that we all need to be reminded of from time to time.

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