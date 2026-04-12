On This Day in 1989, the Undisputed Best-Selling Country Artist of the 90s Dropped His Self-Titled Debut Album

In 1985, an unknown artist named Garth Brooks set out for Nashville in search of a music career. The trip ended badly, and he returned to his home state of Oklahoma within 24 hours. Fortunately for generations of country music fans, entertainment attorney Rod Phelps urged Brooks to give it another go. Nearly four decades later, the “If Tomorrow Never Comes” crooner has outsold every other male solo artist ever (yes, even Elvis). That illustrious run started on this day (April 12) in 1989, when Garth Brooks released his now Diamond-certified self-titled debut album.

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Garth Brooks Was “Scared to Death” to Release His First Album

Growing up in Tulsa, Brooks was reared on traditional country mainstays like Merle Haggard and George Jones; contemplative singer-songwriters a la James Taylor; and soaring arena-rock bands such as Queen and KISS.

He married all those sounds on his freshman album, and audiences couldn’t get enough. Garth Brooks climbed to No. 2 on the Country Albums chart and reached No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Released a month earlier, the album’s lead single, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)”, gave Brooks his first Top 10 hit.

“Definitely scared to death,” Brooks said of unveiling his debut. “I thought the album was very very innocent. And I gotta be truthful with you, every time I hear those songs off the radio or off the album itself, or even when we play them live. I really get that same kind of scared feeling, that I had, way back in 1988, and 1989. Whether you get the album or not, or whether you have the album or not. Thanks, for just, the interest. That first album is always a big one for any artist and I, without trying to sound egotistical, I’m very proud of my first one.”

[RELATED: “Is There Anything This Man Can’t Sing?” Garth Brooks’ Tribute Cover of This 1973 Gladys Knight Classic Is as Soulful as They Come]

His First No. 1 Single Would Soon Follow

Just four months after the album’s release, Garth Brooks again took the world by storm with “If Tomorrow Never Comes”. His second-ever single, co-written with frequent collaborator Kent Blazy, also became his first chart-topper.

The next single, “Not Counting You”, narrowly missed the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart. However, Brooks made up for that with “The Dance”.

Today, the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has nine Diamond-certified albums under his belt, along with 19 No. 1 singles. He released his most recent album, Time Traveler, in 2023.

Featured image by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images