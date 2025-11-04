3 Rock Songs From 1965 That Deserved to Hit No. 1, but Failed To

The charts have always been a controversial ranking system, and that controversy has only become greater with the introduction of automated viewers and streaming statistics. However, back when these two things weren’t in play, the Hot 100 still got a lot of flak for “unfair” chart rankings. And in 1965, that was certainly the case, as these three rock songs from the year deserved to hit No. 1, but failed to.

“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan‘s 1965 single “Like A Rolling Stone” is arguably the most popular single of his career, and one of the most iconic songs of the 1960s. It was one of the songs that marked Dylan’s transition into rock ‘n’ roll, and consequently, both haters and lovers seemed to listen to it over and over again. It shook the music world and fractured the folk foundation on which Dylan built his career, but despite this, it didn’t reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following its release, Dylan’s six-minute single went on to peak at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. While many people think it was robbed of a No. 1 spot, some would argue that it fit in right where it belonged, and that is because the only song holding at No. 2 was The Beatles’ iconic hit, “Help!”. So, did “Like A Rolling Stone” have the legs to climb the mountain? Absolutely, but it was difficult to surpass The Beatles on the charts, as they dominated it year after year during the decade.

“My Generation” by The Who

In 1965, The Who were just beginning to break into the American market. So, the lack of a significant chart run with their 1965 single, “My Generation”, isn’t all that surprising. However, that doesn’t mean this song wasn’t any less deserving of a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. After all, don’t a good deal of staunch rock fans and historians consider this one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time?

Released in October of 1965, The Who’s “My Generation” didn’t get very far on the Billboard Hot 100, as it only peaked at No. 74. Alternatively, it peaked at No. 2 in the United Kingdom, thus proving that this could have gone to No. 1 in the US if it weren’t for The Who’s then-obscurity.

“Day Tripper” by The Beatles

Alright, do The Beatles deserve more No. 1 hits than they already have? Probably not, but we feel inclined to say that “Day Tripper” did deserve to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. And we only say that because it is a great song, and certainly one of the best the Fab Four released in the year of 1965.

In 1965 alone, The Beatles scored five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. However, “Day Tripper” was not one of them, as it peaked at No. 5 on the chart following its release. Did The Beatles need a No. 1 hit during that year? No, not necessarily. But this song surely had the capability to take the top spot of the chart, and in terms of sheer quality, it deserved to.

