Listen to The Who’s Fun and Chaotic Cover of the Beach Boys Hit “Barbara Ann,” From the New ‘Who Are You’ Super Deluxe Box Set

The Who released an expanded version of its classic 1977 album Who Are You on Friday, October 31. One of the many highlights of the Super Deluxe Edition of the reissue is a rare recording of the British rock legends covering the 1965 Beach Boys hit “Barbara Ann” during a 1977 rehearsal session.

The shambolic live rendition features drummer Keith Moon on lead vocals, and the band’s three other members handling the harmonies. Guitarist Pete Townshend also rips into a couple of rocking solos during the performance.

At the beginning of the song, Daltrey is heard saying to Moon, “Keith, this is your moment.” Moon then smashes a gong as the band kicks into the tune. The performance falls apart when Keith stops singing and questions whether he was incorrectly repeating one of the verses. Moon laughs hysterically at the end of the track.

The rendition of “Barbara Ann” is one of more than a dozen songs recorded at a 1977 rehearsal at The Who’s Shepperton Studios in London that appear on the Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition box set. Footage of the band’s performance of “Barbara Ann” can be seen on the lauded 1979 rockumentary The Kids Are Alright.

More About “Barbara Ann” and The Who’s History with the Song

“Barbara Ann” was written by Fred Fassert and first recorded in 1958 by the The Regents, a New York City doo-wop group featuring Fasssert’s brother Chuck. The Regents’ version of the tune reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1961.

The Beach Boys covered “Barbara Ann” in 1965, and their version peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The Who first covered “Barbara Ann” in 1966 and included it on a U.K. EP called Ready, Steady, Who. According to Setlists.fm, the band played “Barbara Ann” frequently while on tour in 1966 and ’67, but the 1977 Shepperton Studios rehearsal was the only other time the group performed the tune.

Moon was always a particularly big fan of The Beach Boys and surf rock. Before joining The Who, he was in a surf group called The Beachcombers. Keith’s only solo album, 1975’s Two Sides of the Moon, featured a cover of The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby.”

More About the Who Are You Reissue

As previously reported, the Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition box set features seven CDs and a Blu-ray disc. The collection includes a remastered version of the originally released Who Are You mix by producer Jon Astley; an initial mix by producer Glyn Johns that was rejected by the band; various session outtakes, demos, and alternate mixes; rehearsals recorded at Shepperton Studios in 1977, 1978, and 1979; and live performances from The Who’s 1979 U.S. tour, which featured the late Moon’s successor, Kenney Jones, on drums.

The Blu-ray features new Atmos, stereo, and 5.1 surround mixes by acclaimed studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The Super Deluxe box set features more than 70 previously unheard tracks. It comes packaged with a 100-page hardback book featuring extensive notes by Who expert Matt Kent, track-by-track details and session information, and Wilson’s notes on his Dolby Atmos mix. The book also features rare photos, images of memorabilia and ephemera, and more.

The Who Are You reissue also is available as deluxe four-LP and two-CD packages, and limited-edition colored-vinyl and half-speed-master vinyl LPs. The four-LP reissue features the newly remastered Who Are You, plus live recordings from The Who’s 1979 tour. The two-CD set boasts the remastered album and a selection of studio outtakes, demos, rehearsal performances, and live recordings.

Visit TheWho.com for complete details about the various versions of the Who Are You reissues.

About the Who Are You Album

Who Are You was The Who’s eighth studio effort, and the band’s last to feature Moon. The nine-track album was released August 18, 1978, five days before the drummer died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose. He was 32.

Who Are You found the band, and particularly principal songwriter Townshend, reflecting on the changing musical landscape, as punk rock began to gain popularity in the U.K.

The album’s hit title track was inspired by a night Townshend spent partying with Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

“Who Are You” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also included such other popular tunes as “New Song,” “Sister Disco,” and “Had Enough.”

Who Are You reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It’s been certified double platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

