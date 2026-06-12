3 Rock Songs From 1965 With Openings You Will Instantly Recognize

Creating a memorable intro is not easy. Usually, the hook is the part of the song that keeps listeners coming back. Being hook-y right off the bat isn’t a skill every songwriter possesses. The three rock songs below, all from 1965, feature excellent hooks that instantly jog your memory when they start playing. You’ll know which songs are coming the second these intros play.

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[RELATED: 5 Folk Rock Songs From the 60s That Everyone Should Know]

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — The Rolling Stones

A buzzy electric guitar intro’s The Rolling Stones’ 1965 rock hit, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” If you didn’t know better, you might think the band employed a horn section for this intro instead of the clever guitar production, which speaks to their innovative recording techniques.

All Stones fans know this intro instantaneously. Moreover, most rock fans can pick this song out within a couple of seconds. This remains one of the most memorable guitar riffs in the genre’s history. There is no mistaking it for anything else.

“California Dreamin’” — The Mamas & The Papas

Softer and a little haunting, the intro to The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’” is one of the most memorable of the 1960s. It’s a soft lead into the foursome’s tight harmonies as they sing about longing for warmer weather in the dead of winter.

This song has been used as a needle drop in countless films. That’s how memorable the intro is. The minute this guitar riff starts playing, the viewer knows where they are headed. There’s no other explanation needed. When this song starts playing, you know you’re headed to 1960s California. Few songs have that kind of power.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” — The Byrds

The last guitar riff on this list is the one in The Byrds’ “Mr. Tambourine Man.” A mix of the two prior songs, this intro is a stunning mid-tempo guitar riff that energizes the listener. While English rockers were taking over the U.S., The Byrds were holding their ground with beachy, West Coast guitar riffs, like the one featured in this intro.

This song, amongst others, epitomizes the 60s folk rock sound. Even if you didn’t know what the song was, you could likely guess the era in which it was released. The second this song starts playing, Byrds fans are reminded of this hit, and casual listeners are transported back to the 60s.

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