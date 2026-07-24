3 Songs From the 1990s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Classic Rock Fan

The 1990s was a golden age for classic rock. Everywhere you looked, there was a new band bringing a new sound to a new audience. Indeed, has there ever been a decade when the guitar—both the acoustic and electric—was more popular?

Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that demonstrate this dynamic perfectly. These are three songs from the 1990s that will instantly turn you into a classic rock fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots from ‘Purple’ (1994)

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Anyone who grew up in the 1990s knows—this song was absolutely everywhere. You might not remember its name by heart. You might not even remember who wrote and performed it off the top of your head. But when you get down to it, there might not be a better song from the buzzy era. This track is smooth, yet edgy. Philosophical, yet guttural. Anything and everything you could want from a hard-hitting rock tune from the decade, “Interstate Love Song” has it. So, dive in immediately!

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins from ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1996)

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While Pacific Northwest-born bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam got a ton of shine in the 1990s, there were other regions bringing rock music to the next level, too. Enter: Chicago, Illinois, and The Smashing Pumpkins. Fronted by the supremely talented songwriter Billy Corgan, the group released a number of songs during the decade that had fans agape. The Smashing Pumpkins was a major part of the soundtrack of the time period, including and especially the 1996 track, “1979”.

“Santa Monica” by Everclear from ‘Sparkle And Fade’ (1995)

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While Everclear may not be the biggest-name band from the 1990s, the group made an essential impact during the time period. For an example of this, check out the Portland, Oregon-born group’s tune, “Santa Monica”. The offering just makes your heart sing. It makes your brain flit and dart and dance. The track sounds exactly like what it’s all about—a day at the beach. A dunk in the ocean. And a dream for a better tomorrow.

Photo by Patti Ouderkirk/WireImage