3 Forgotten Country Hits Even 70s Kids Don’t Remember

History is important. It’s always worth remembering. Even if you don’t want to replicate it, it is essential to study. It’s a teacher; it’s an origin story. If you want to progress forward, it’s worth looking back from time to time. Here below, that’s just what we set out to do. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that we can always learn from. Indeed, these are three forgotten country hits even 70s kids don’t remember.

“The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich from ‘Behind Closed Doors’ (1973)

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This song opens so prettily. An acoustic guitar starts strumming, and then the piano begins. It’s a lovely setting for heartfelt lyrics. Charlie Rich’s butter-smooth voice tells the story of a breakup and the loss of love. It’s a feeling we all know well, and we can all relate to. To adore another person—it’s amazing and dangerous. We can feel at the top of the world, but we can also feel so low that we need to belt lyrics describing our sadness. That’s just what Rich did here so well.

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“Heaven’s Just A Sin Away” by The Kendalls from ‘Heaven’s Just A Sin Away’ (1977)

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Perhaps more than any genre, country music is known for its wordplay. Country fans often like a good pun or turn of phrase. Indeed, “Heaven’s Just A Sin Away” by The Kendalls is another example of how a song can turn an idea on its head with a single word. Most country fans believe that heaven is a place we get to by being good and following the Bible. So, to write a song that says something different makes you scratch your head in the best of ways. It makes you think—that’s what country music is often best at.

“Amanda” by Don Williams from ‘Don Williams Volume One’ (1973)

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Don Williams has a voice you can quickly and easily fall in love with. There is a rich depth to it that is undeniable. He knows how to blend music with ideas and deliver it in a way that heartens you. His voice uplifts even if you don’t pay close attention to the words. And when you do listen up close, all you want to do is listen even closer. That was the power of this country star back in the day.

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