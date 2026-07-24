3 Forgotten Duets From the 1990s That Still Sound Ethereal

Some really memorable duets dropped in the 1990s, but some of the most ethereal and magical-sounding collaborations from that decade have since been forgotten. I’d like to change that. Let’s take a peek at just a few ethereal yet forgotten duets from the 1990s that every fan of the decade should remember.

“Sometimes Always” by The Jesus And Mary Chain with Hope Sandoval from ‘Stoned & Dethroned’ (1994)

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Those whispery vocals and shimmering guitars really are unforgettable. In fact, this song immediately came to mind while sifting through potential entries for this very list. This could easily be the most underrated ethereal duet from the 1990s, in my opinion. “Sometimes Always” by The Jesus And Mary Chain is a stunning duet between singer Jim Reid and Mazzy Star’s famed vocalist Hope Sandoval. The song was only a minor hit, shockingly, peaking at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Your Ghost” by Kristen Hersh with Michael Stipe from ‘Hips And Makers’ (1994)

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Kristin Hersh and Michael Stipe sound incredible in this almost ghostly (ha!) number from 1994. “Your Ghost” opens up Hersh’s debut album, Hips And Makers, quite gorgeously. R.E.M.’s vocalist Michael Stipe really adds depth to this gloomy song, and it’s no surprise that “Your Ghost” became quite popular after its release. This dreamy tune peaked at No. 1 in Iceland and No. 45 on the UK Singles chart. I’m still shocked that it didn’t do better in the US.

“Aftermath” by Tricky with Martina Topley-Bird from ‘Maxinquaye’ (1993)

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Not a duet in the traditional sense, “Aftermath” features the production talents of Tricky and the sweet, smooth vocals of Martina Topley-Bird. However, the song does feature some backing spoken-word and rap vocals from Tricky himself. So, I think this ethereal song is worthy of a spot on our list of sorely forgotten 1990s duets. “Aftermath” is a definitive, foundational song in trip hop’s history. The stunning mix of Topley-Bird’s vocals, Tricky’s fascinating use of sampling, and the overall vibe make it a favorite among trip hop fans to this day. I do think it deserves more love among the non-diehards of trip hop, though. “Aftermath” was a bit of an underground favorite, somehow only making it to No. 69 on the UK charts.

Photo by Robin Little/Redferns