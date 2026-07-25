4 Rock Anthems From the 90s That Melissa Etheridge Wrote by Herself

Beginning with her self-titled debut album in 1988, Melissa Etheridge has carved out a career for herself as one of the most respected singer-songwriters of all time. What makes Etheridge stand out even more is her ability to write songs by herself. Among Etheridge’s many hits are these four incredible songs, which were all written solely by Etheridge.

“I’m The Only One”

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Etheridge’s first No. 1 single, “I’m The Only One” is on Yes I Am, her monumental fourth studio album.

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Out in 1993, “I’m The Only One” is a song about wanting to be with someone who is with someone else. The chorus says, “But I’m the only one / Who’ll walk across the fire for you / I’m the only one / Who’ll drown in my desire for you / It’s only fear that makes you run / The demons that you’re hiding from / When all your promises are gone / I’m the only one.”

“Come To My Window”

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“Come To My Window”, also on Yes I Am, follows “I’m The Only One”. The song was inspired by her own life.

“I was in a relationship at the time that was tumultuous,” Melissa Etheridge tells Entertainment Weekly. “In my early twenties and thirties, I made some poor choices, and what you choose is what you get. I was struggling with fidelity, honesty, and what it is that makes a relationship.”

“Come To My Window” says, “Come to my window / Crawl inside, wait by the light of the moon / Come to my window / I’ll be home soon / I would dial the numbers just to listen to your breath / And I would stand inside my hell and hold the hand of death / You don’t know how far I’d go to ease this precious ache / And you don’t know how much I’d give or how much I can take.”

Actress Juliette Lewis appears in the video for “Come To My Window”.

“I Want To Come Over”

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In 1996, Etheridge released “I Want To Come Over”. The song, a Top 10 single, is part of Your Little Secret, her fifth record.

“I Want To Come Over” says, “I want to come over / To hell with the consequence / You told me you loved me / That’s all I believe / I want to come over / It’s a need I can’t explain / To see you again / I want to come over.”

“You Can Sleep While I Drive”

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“You Can Sleep While I Drive” surprisingly did not do as well as some of Etheridge’s other singles. Although it remains a favorite among fans to this day. Out in 1990, “You Can Sleep While I Drive” is on her sophomore Brave And Crazy album.

The song says, “Come on baby / Let’s get out of this town / I got a full tank of gas / With the top rolled down / If you won’t take me with you / I’ll go before night is through / And baby you can sleep while I drive.“

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