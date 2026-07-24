3 Rock Bands From the 1970s That Reinvented Themselves at Exactly the Right Time

The three 1970s rock bands below reinvented themselves at exactly the right time. These key changes in lineup, vibe, or songwriting took them to the next level of fame. Without these changes, these three legendary bands might not have enjoyed the careers they earned. These weren’t just creative urges; they were life-altering decisions that produced seminal albums.

[RELATED: The 5 Best Rock Albums You’ve Never Heard From Every Year of the Early 1970s]

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Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac started the 1970s as a bluesy rock band helmed by Peter Green. They left that decade as a pop-rock band with endless radio appeal. The recruitment of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks completely changed the trajectory of this band for the better.

Lindsey favored layered production and high-tech approaches to music-making. With this change, along with Nick’s personal songwriting and Christine McVie’s pop sensibilities, Fleetwood Mac turned from an English rock band with a blues pastiche into a unique act. Without this lineup change, Fleetwood Mac might’ve never earned the name recognition they’ve enjoyed for decades. It might’ve seemed grim at the time, losing a frontman, but they weren’t down and out for long.

Genesis

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When Phil Collins stepped out from behind his drum kit and took over vocal duties in Genesis from Peter Gabriel, he profoundly changed this rock band’s sound. He made them radio favorites with a pop tinge that served them well. Not to mention, his voice proved to be one of the most nostalgic sounds in rock history.

They left much of their prog rock heritage behind when Collins took over. While some genre purists might turn their nose up at that, it certainly earned the band plenty of prestige. His sense of melody connected with listeners the world over and eventually became the defining sound of Genesis.

Queen

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After having made a name for themselves throughout the 1970s, Queen knew when it was time to switch things up. By the time the 1980s rolled around, Freddie Mercury and co. were pushing synth-led dance tracks, most of which were a far cry from their glam rock, theatrical early days.

Of course, not everyone likes it when a band takes a different route, but this sonic evolution was what Queen needed to stay relevant in a second decade. Without this change, Queen might’ve been relegated to nostalgia acts from the 1970s.

(Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)